New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wojciech Szczesny left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour squad

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Arsenal have left Wojciech Szczesny out of their pre-season tour plans so that he can finalise a move to Italian giants Juventus.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly moved a step closer to leaving Arsenal after being omitted from the club's squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and China.

The Poland international has spent the past two seasons in the Italian top flight with Roma, where he was able to get his career back on track following a spell of stagnation at the Emirates Stadium.

Szczesny returned to North London earlier this summer but has been touted with a move to Juventus, who have reportedly been told to cough up £20m if they are to land the 27-year-old's signature.

That move appears to still be on the cards, as The Sun claims that Szczesny has been left behind by Arsenal so that he can finalise a switch to the Serie A champions.

Szczesny has just one year left to run on his current contract and was expected to play second fiddle to Petr Cech for the 2017-18 campaign.

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Read Next:
Juventus told to pay £20m for Szczesny?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wojciech Szczesny, Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City'
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Wojciech Szczesny left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour squad
 Sol Campbell playing for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur on April 14, 2010.
Sol Campbell happy to manage in non-league as he seeks first job
Theo Walcott eager to remain at Arsenal?Arsenal 'to make third bid for Lemar'Report: Arsenal consider Brozovic moveHoullier: 'Lacazette guarantees goals'Nice boss rules out Jean Michel Seri exit
Murphy: 'Arsenal cannot replace Sanchez'Keown: 'Arsenal have become a cup team'Keown: 'Wenger wants to keep Sanchez'Riyad Mahrez 'furious with Leicester'Arsenal 'maintain interest in Alban Lafont'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Juventus News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool for £66m'
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Wojciech Szczesny left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour squad
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Real Madrid 'win Dani Ceballos race'
Juventus 'close to agreeing Costa fee'Valencia complete Neto signingReport: Alves to seal City switch next weekSpurs announce home friendly with JuventusChelsea 'desperate to finalise Sandro deal'
Fenerbahce deny Dani Alves interestFiorentina: 'Bernardeschi not for sale'Chelsea join race to sign Danilo?Report: Barcelona consider Bonucci moveJuve, Milan 'target Swedish sensation'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 