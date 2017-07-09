A report claims that Arsenal have left Wojciech Szczesny out of their pre-season tour plans so that he can finalise a move to Italian giants Juventus.

Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly moved a step closer to leaving Arsenal after being omitted from the club's squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and China.

The Poland international has spent the past two seasons in the Italian top flight with Roma, where he was able to get his career back on track following a spell of stagnation at the Emirates Stadium.

Szczesny returned to North London earlier this summer but has been touted with a move to Juventus, who have reportedly been told to cough up £20m if they are to land the 27-year-old's signature.

That move appears to still be on the cards, as The Sun claims that Szczesny has been left behind by Arsenal so that he can finalise a switch to the Serie A champions.

Szczesny has just one year left to run on his current contract and was expected to play second fiddle to Petr Cech for the 2017-18 campaign.