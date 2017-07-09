New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence wanted by Derby County?

Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence could be on his way back to the Championship, as a report claims that the Leicester City midfielder is wanted by Derby County in a deal worth £7m.
Sunday, July 9, 2017

Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence has emerged as a reported £7m target for Championship promotion hopefuls Derby County.

The Wales international has yet to make his mark at the King Power Stadium since joining from Manchester United in 2014, being handed just a handful of appearances.

Lawrence impressed during a loan stint with Ipswich Town last term, however, following mixed spells with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers, and he could now be on his way back to the second tier with Derby.

It is claimed by The Sun that the 23-year-old is wanted by Gary Rowett as a replacement for Tom Ince, who departed for Huddersfield Town earlier this week.

County have also lost Will Hughes to Watford this summer, but Rowett will apparently be given the funds to fund a promotion push, with the East Midlands outfit confident of wrapping up a deal for Lawrence in the coming days.

George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
