Manchester City 'remain confident of signing full-back Dani Alves'

Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Ex-Juventus defender Dani Alves is reportedly still on course to join Man City next week before jetting off to the United States as part of the club's pre-season tour.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Manchester City are reportedly still confident of landing full-back Dani Alves on a free contract, despite a last-minute attempt from Paris Saint-Germain to hijack a deal.

The Citizens appeared to be on the brink of signing the Brazil international, who cut short his time with Juventus earlier this month after just a year with the Italian giants.

Alves is still currently in his South American homeland but was due to return early next week to finalise terms with City, only for reports to emerge out of the blue on Saturday suggesting that PSG had made an approach.

According to the Manchester Evening News, however, the 34-year-old is still set to make a move to the Etihad Stadium as he is keen to reunite with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

Alves, who got married on Saturday, is expected to join the Premier League club in time to jet off as part of their pre-season tour next week.

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
PSG 'hijack Dani Alves Man City move'
