New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers to ditch move for Philip Heise?

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Dynamo Dresden are reportedly playing hardball over defender Philip Heise's proposed £3m move to Wolves, which could see the Championship club withdraw their interest.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly prepared to drop their interest in Dynamo Dresden left-back Philip Heise after growing frustrated by the ongoing negotiations.

The 26-year-old emerged as a possible target for Wanderers earlier this week, despite five defenders already being brought on board by boss Nuno Espirito Santo this window.

Wolves recently opened discussions with Dresden over the purchase of £3m-rated Heise but, according to the Express & Star, they could now ditch their bid to sign the defender.

It is claimed that the Bundesliga II outfit have been playing hardball, with Wolves fearing that they may be wasting time in their pursuit.

Heise, who joined Dresden from Stuttgart in January, has previous experience playing in the German top flight with his former club in 2015-16.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves make bid for Dresden defender?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philip Heise, Nuno Espirito Santo, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Porto's midfielder Ruben Neves controls the ball during the Portuguese league football match FC Porto vs Maritimo at the Dragao Stadium in Porto on August 15, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Ruben Neves deal
 Willy 'Reggie and' Boly and Facundo Ferreyra in action during the Europa League quarter-final between Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk on April 7, 2016
Wolverhampton Wanderers seal Willy Boly loan deal
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to ditch move for Philip Heise?
John Ruddy completes move to WolvesTer Stegen sends message of support to IkemeDanny Batth desperate to play for IndiaWolves to sign free agent John Ruddy?Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Wolves close to Ruben Neves captureWolves on brink of Willy Boly signing?Wolves make bid for Dresden defender?Forest, QPR want Joe Mason?English quartet monitoring Fonkeu?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Dynamo Dresden News
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to ditch move for Philip Heise?
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers make bid for Dynamo Dresden defender Philip Heise?
 Sports Mole logo
Dynamo Dresden defender Marc Wachs has emergency surgery after shooting
Result: Everton slump to defeat in DresdenHuddersfield seal Michael Hefele captureReus 'refuses to press charges against footballer'Result: Dortmund overcome Dresden threatMarco Reus hobbles off in DFB-Pokal
Result: Dresden stun Schalke
> Dynamo Dresden Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 