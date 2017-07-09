Dynamo Dresden are reportedly playing hardball over defender Philip Heise's proposed £3m move to Wolves, which could see the Championship club withdraw their interest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly prepared to drop their interest in Dynamo Dresden left-back Philip Heise after growing frustrated by the ongoing negotiations.

The 26-year-old emerged as a possible target for Wanderers earlier this week, despite five defenders already being brought on board by boss Nuno Espirito Santo this window.

Wolves recently opened discussions with Dresden over the purchase of £3m-rated Heise but, according to the Express & Star, they could now ditch their bid to sign the defender.

It is claimed that the Bundesliga II outfit have been playing hardball, with Wolves fearing that they may be wasting time in their pursuit.

Heise, who joined Dresden from Stuttgart in January, has previous experience playing in the German top flight with his former club in 2015-16.