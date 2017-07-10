New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United keen to secure signing of Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy?

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United are reportedly looking to push through the signing of Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy.
Monday, July 10, 2017 at 10:13 UK

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has reportedly signalled his intention to push through the signing of Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy.

Benitez has reportedly become frustrated with the club's lack of transfer business this summer, with Christian Atsu and Florian Lejeune the only new arrivals at St James' Park.

However, the Magpies continue to be linked with further incomings and according to The Mirror, Benitez wants to sign England Under-21 international Murphy in a deal worth in the region of £8.5m.

The wideman was inactive during the closing weeks of the last campaign, but he featured for the Three Lions on four occasions as they reached the semi-finals of Under-21 Euro 2017.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are also said to be in the running for his signature, but it appears that Newcastle are currently regarded as the frontrunners to complete a deal ahead of the new campaign.

Murphy still has four years remaining on his existing deal at Carrow Road.

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
