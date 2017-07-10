Everton and Chelsea are reportedly pondering moves for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Everton and Chelsea are reportedly considering moves for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

The Belgian forward has played for Aston Villa, Liverpool and now Palace over the past five years, and it seems that he may have an opportunity to move again.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton believe that Benteke could be a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who finalised a move to Manchester United today for a reported £75m.

It is believed that if the Toffees fail to land Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, then they will turn their attention to the Palace striker, who is also on Chelsea's list of potential targets.

The report claims that Benteke is happy living in London and will be hard to prise away from the Eagles as he is currently their main striker.