James Rodriguez has reportedly informed Real Madrid that he wants his future to be sorted out sooner rather than later.

The Colombia international has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu after dropping down the pecking order under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Rodriguez started just 13 La Liga games and he was left out of the Champions League final in May last season, which fuelled speculation over his future.

According to Sky Sports News, the 25-year-old wants everything to be resolved, yet his destination is unclear after his agent offered the player to Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Manchester United are also believed to be potential suitors for Rodriguez, who joined Madrid for around £71m following his heroics for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup.