New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Filipe Melo

A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday allow midfielder Filipe Melo to leave Hillsborough in order to sign for Chaves on a free transfer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Midfielder Filipe Melo has left Sheffield Wednesday to sign for Portuguese side Chaves.

In February 2015, the Owls moved to secure the services of Melo from Moreirense and he made six appearances during the second half of the 2015-16 campaign.

He made four starts during the closing weeks of that season, but he has since failed to feature in the first team at the Yorkshire giants and was subsequently loaned out to Pacos Ferreira in January.

During that time, he made 16 appearances in Portugal's top flight but it has not been enough to earn him an extended stay in England and boss Carlos Carvalhal has allowed the 27-year-old to return to his homeland.

Chaves finished in 11th place in Primeira Liga last season.

George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Sheffield Wednesday complete Boyd signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Filipe Melo, Carlos Carvalhal, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield Wednesday News
A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Filipe Melo
 Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Report: Rangers agree fee with Norwich City for Graham Dorrans
 George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sheffield Wednesday complete George Boyd signing
Sky announces televised Championship gamesSheffield Wednesday close in on Boyd?Reading handed home tie in League CupWednesday eyeing moves for Hanley, Ayala?Clough: 'Irvine sale is possible'
Cardiff 'reject Owls bid for Morrison'Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sWednesday join chase for Graham Dorrans?Wednesday confirm new Carvalhal deal
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage
More Chaves News
A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Filipe Melo
> Chaves Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 