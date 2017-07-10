Sheffield Wednesday allow midfielder Filipe Melo to leave Hillsborough in order to sign for Chaves on a free transfer.

Midfielder Filipe Melo has left Sheffield Wednesday to sign for Portuguese side Chaves.

In February 2015, the Owls moved to secure the services of Melo from Moreirense and he made six appearances during the second half of the 2015-16 campaign.

He made four starts during the closing weeks of that season, but he has since failed to feature in the first team at the Yorkshire giants and was subsequently loaned out to Pacos Ferreira in January.

During that time, he made 16 appearances in Portugal's top flight but it has not been enough to earn him an extended stay in England and boss Carlos Carvalhal has allowed the 27-year-old to return to his homeland.

Chaves finished in 11th place in Primeira Liga last season.