Goalkeeper John Ruddy completes move to Wolverhampton Wanderers

John Ruddy of Norwich City during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on August 15, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that goalkeeper John Ruddy was signed for the club on a two-year contract.
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 09:15 UK

Goalkeeper John Ruddy has said that he is ready for the "second chapter of his career" after signing a two-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At the end of last season, Norwich City revealed that Ruddy had been released at the end of his deal at Carrow Road, with Ruddy departing the Canaries after spending seven years at the East Anglian club.

The one-cap England international had a number of offers from elsewhere, but he has admitted that he is excited for a "new challenge" at Molineux.

The 30-year-old told the club's official website: "For me now this is a new challenge. There were other offers on the table but Wolves is the one which excited me the most. Everyone within the football world can see that they are trying to do something exciting and really progress as a club

"The owners have been in for nearly a year and have really set their stall out with the signings they have made. They have shuffled around the Head Coaches a bit but hopefully have found a settled formula now and the signings coming in will have a positive influence on the squad going forward.

"I see this as the second chapter of my career now. I could have maybe waited on a few Premier League clubs to see what they were doing regarding their goalkeepers, but the guarantee here of really battling to play is important. Being 30 years old, and feeling in the best shape I have been in for a long while, I am determined that Wolves will get the best out of me that I feel I can give them."

Ruddy made 27 appearances in the Championship last season, but he was unable to help Norwich to a top-six finish in the standings.

He joins Wolves just days after the club announced that fellow goalkeeper Carl Ikeme had been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Porto's midfielder Ruben Neves controls the ball during the Portuguese league football match FC Porto vs Maritimo at the Dragao Stadium in Porto on August 15, 2014
Your Comments
