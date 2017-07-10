New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'never interested in Osmanlispor Badou N'Diaye'

West Ham United have reportedly never been interested in signing Osmanlispor midfielder Badou N'Diaye.
West Ham United have reportedly never been interested in signing Osmanlispor midfielder Badou N'Diaye, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

Publications in Turkey have claimed that the East London outfit are closing in on a £9m switch for the Senegalese player.

Some have even stated that the 26-year-old is travelling to the UK to undergo a medical, but football.london reports that the Hammers have no interest in signing him.

Newly-promoted Premier League club Newcastle United have also been linked to the midfielder, who has scored 16 goals in the past two seasons for the Turkish outfit.

Osmanlispor have claimed that a deal in principle has been agreed with an English club.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
