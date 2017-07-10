New Transfer Talk header

Mathieu Debuchy to leave Arsenal on free transfer?

Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Arsenal will reportedly allow defender Matheiu Debuchy to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 17:38 UK

Arsenal have reportedly decided that they will not ask for a transfer fee for defender Mathieu Debuchy.

In 2014, Gunners boss paid Newcastle United a fee of £12m to sign the France international, but he has endured a nightmare spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Injury and poor form has led to just 23 appearances being made during a three-year period and he now finds himself with no future at the North Londoners.

According to L'Equipe, Arsene Wenger has opted against asking for a transfer fee for the 31-year-old in order to get the full-back off the wage bill.

Debuchy still has one more year remaining on his contract, but he will likely welcome an exit in order to gain first-team football ahead of next summer's World Cup.

As well as representing Arsenal, Debuchy spent a period on loan at Bordeaux at the start of 2016 where he made nine starts in Ligue 1.

Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
