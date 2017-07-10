Arsenal will reportedly allow defender Matheiu Debuchy to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly decided that they will not ask for a transfer fee for defender Mathieu Debuchy.

In 2014, Gunners boss paid Newcastle United a fee of £12m to sign the France international, but he has endured a nightmare spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Injury and poor form has led to just 23 appearances being made during a three-year period and he now finds himself with no future at the North Londoners.

According to L'Equipe, Arsene Wenger has opted against asking for a transfer fee for the 31-year-old in order to get the full-back off the wage bill.

Debuchy still has one more year remaining on his contract, but he will likely welcome an exit in order to gain first-team football ahead of next summer's World Cup.

As well as representing Arsenal, Debuchy spent a period on loan at Bordeaux at the start of 2016 where he made nine starts in Ligue 1.