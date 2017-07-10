Arsenal are reportedly confident that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will agree a new contract at the club.

The England international's future plunged into doubt after media outlets claimed that he had rejected the terms of a fresh contract at the Emirates.

Liverpool have been linked to the 23-year-old, while Manchester City and Chelsea have also been touted as potential suitors.

It was recently reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain will remain at the North London outfit this summer, but plans to leave for free when his contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are confident that an agreement will be struck to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club for the long term.

The player has travelled to Australia with his Arsenal teammates.