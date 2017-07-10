New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal 'confident Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay at the club'

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal are reportedly confident that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will agree a new contract at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Arsenal are reportedly encouraged that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will agree a new deal at the club.

The England international's future plunged into doubt after media outlets claimed that he had rejected the terms of a fresh contract at the Emirates.

Liverpool have been linked to the 23-year-old, while Manchester City and Chelsea have also been touted as potential suitors.

It was recently reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain will remain at the North London outfit this summer, but plans to leave for free when his contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are confident that an agreement will be struck to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club for the long term.

The player has travelled to Australia with his Arsenal teammates.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Read Next:
Arsenal miss out on Nantes midfielder?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City'
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Wojciech Szczesny left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour squad
 Sol Campbell playing for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur on April 14, 2010.
Sol Campbell happy to manage in non-league as he seeks first job
Arsenal 'confident of Oxlade-Chamberlain stay'Arsenal join race to sign Van Dijk?Debuchy to leave Arsenal on free transfer?Arsenal miss out on Nantes midfielder?Theo Walcott eager to remain at Arsenal?
Arsenal 'to make third bid for Lemar'Report: Arsenal consider Brozovic moveHoullier: 'Lacazette guarantees goals'Nice boss rules out Jean Michel Seri exitMurphy: 'Arsenal cannot replace Sanchez'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 