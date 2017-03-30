Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Ronald Koeman reluctant to sell wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku

Ronald Koeman reiterates that Romelu Lukaku still has two years left to run on his current Everton deal and pleads with the club to keep him for another season.

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switch

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez hints that he is prepared to see out his contract at the Emirates Stadium before joining Chelsea on a free at the end of next season.

Borussia Dortmund forward Emre Mor 'dreams' of playing for Real Madrid

Emre Mor acknowledges that he is playing for "one of the best teams in the world" in Borussia Dortmund, but wants to achieve his dream of running out for Real Madrid.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard says that his kids are "very settled in London", amid talk that he could leave for Real Madrid in a £100m deal later this year.

Barcelona, Arsenal 'join race for midfielder Corentin Tolisso'

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso is reported to be on the radar of Barcelona and Arsenal, who could rival both Juventus and Chelsea in making a bid.

Rangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea target Billy Gilmour

Managing director Stewart Robertson admits that Rangers are hopeful of persuading Chelsea-linked youngster Billy Gilmour to remain at Ibrox beyond the end of the season.

Mahmoud Dahoud snubs Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund?

A report claims that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is the latest promising youngster to reject Liverpool and instead join Borussia Dortmund.

Mesut Ozil "open" to leaving Arsenal at end of season

'Singled out' Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil casts doubt on his future in North London by admitting that his family would "welcome" a return to the Bundesliga.

Sergio Ramos warns Isco over Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos warns teammate Isco off leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Fabio Coentrao understands Zinedine Zidane snub

Experienced left-back Fabio Coentrao claims that he is currently "in no condition to play for Real Madrid".

Robert Pires urges Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS Monaco

Former Arsenal attacker Robert Pires tells Kylian Mbappe to turn down interest from the likes of Real Madrid to continue at AS Monaco.

Sporting Lisbon 'resigned to William Carvalho exit'

A report claims that Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho will leave Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season.

Paul Scholes: 'Wayne Rooney should decide Manchester United future'

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says that Wayne Rooney has earned the right to decide whether to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'

Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez is open to joining Manchester United this summer, according to a report.

Bastian Schweinsteiger completes Chicago Fire move

Manchester United confirm Bastian Schweinsteiger's move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire, with the German's paperwork now all signed.

Sporting Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester City target Adrien Silva?

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly willing to lower their asking price for Adrien Silva, who almost joined Leicester City last summer.

Kylian Mbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'

AS Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe suggests that he does not feel ready to move to a club of Real Madrid's stature after speculation regarding his future.

Spurs pair Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko attracting interest from Italy?

Tottenham Hotspur pair Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko are reportedly being chased by three clubs in Serie A.

Marseille take interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet?

French club Marseille reportedly take an interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Juventus to make move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?

Juventus are reportedly planning to move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin during the summer transfer window.

Gary Rowett: 'Andreas Weimann to make final call on future'

Derby County boss Gary Rowett says that Andreas Weimann will make the final decision on whether he returns to the Rams or joins Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I never leave a job unfinished"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints that he could stay at Manchester United next season by claiming that he 'never leaves a job unfinished'.

Chelsea offer Eden Hazard £300k a week?

Chelsea will reportedly offer Eden Hazard a new deal worth £300,000 a week in order to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool to spend £43m on Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record to sign Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez this summer.

Arsenal 'will demand no less than £50m for Alexis Sanchez'

Arsenal reportedly want at least £50m for their star player Alexis Sanchez if he decides to leave this summer.

Yannick Bolasie hints Romelu Lukaku has made a decision over Everton future

Yannick Bolasie suggests that Romelu Lukaku has made a decision about his future at Everton.