Arsenal reportedly want at least £50m for their star player Alexis Sanchez if he decides to leave this summer.

Months of negotiations reached an impasse and now it is believed that the two parties will not revisit contract talks until the end of the season.

Widespread reports have claimed that the Chile international, who has just over a year left on his current deal, is likely to depart the Emirates, and now The Mirror claims that Arsenal have set a £50m price tag.

The publication suggests that wage demands could be a problem as Sanchez's camp want the attacker's £130,000-a-week wage packet to increase to around £300,000 per week.

Chelsea are the latest club to be linked to the former Barcelona man, but it is believed that the Gunners do not want to sell to a Premier League rival.