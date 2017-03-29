New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'will demand no less than £50m for Alexis Sanchez'

Arsenal reportedly want at least £50m for their star player Alexis Sanchez if he decides to leave this summer.
Arsenal are reportedly not prepared to accept less than £50m for Alexis Sanchez if he decides not to sign a new deal this summer.

Months of negotiations reached an impasse and now it is believed that the two parties will not revisit contract talks until the end of the season.

Widespread reports have claimed that the Chile international, who has just over a year left on his current deal, is likely to depart the Emirates, and now The Mirror claims that Arsenal have set a £50m price tag.

The publication suggests that wage demands could be a problem as Sanchez's camp want the attacker's £130,000-a-week wage packet to increase to around £300,000 per week.

Chelsea are the latest club to be linked to the former Barcelona man, but it is believed that the Gunners do not want to sell to a Premier League rival.

Mesut Ozil looks relaxed on the bench during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'
