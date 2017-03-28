Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez admits that "it would be very difficult" for his club to re-sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has admitted that "it would be very difficult" for his club to re-sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin at the end of the season.

The Spanish champions were strongly linked with a move for their former full-back last summer, but Bellerin ultimately signed a new six-and-a-half-year contract with his Premier League club.

Barcelona have still not replaced Dani Alves at Camp Nou, however, and Sergi Roberto has struggled to fill the right-back position for the Catalan giants this season.

The 21-year-old represented Barcelona between 2003 and 2011 before leaving to join Arsenal, where he has developed into one of the most exciting full-backs in the European game.

Fernandez has admitted that the Spanish champions would be interested in re-signing Bellerin, but any deal "would be very difficult" due to Arsenal's desire to keep the Spain international.

"Of course Hector is a good player but it would be very difficult," Fernandez told Mundo Deportivo. "He is well known. He is playing at a great level but there are also other players that have good characteristics."

Last week, Bellerin, who failed to make the latest Spain squad, described Barcelona's interest in him as "special".