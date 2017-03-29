New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Yannick Bolasie hints Romelu Lukaku has made a decision over Everton future

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Yannick Bolasie suggests that Romelu Lukaku has made a decision about his future at Everton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 11:09 UK

Yannick Bolasie has claimed that his Everton teammate Romelu Lukaku 'has a plan' for the future, suggesting that the striker has already made up his mind about whether or not to leave Goodison Park.

It has been widely reported that the 23-year-old has opted against signing a new long-term contract at the Merseyside club.

The Belgian still has two years remaining on his current deal, but he has regularly stated that he has ambitions to play in the Champions League.

"I speak to Rom every day and when a man has his plan, he has his plan. You can't really stop that," Bolasie told Sky Sports News.

"Players have ambition, as players they want to play in the highest team possible and Rom for me right now, at his age, is a world-class striker and there aren't many about like him. I'm not surprised but I'm sure that Everton are going to find a way to deal with it."

Lukaku, who has been linked to former club Chelsea, is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Everton interested in MLS striker?
>
View our homepages for Yannick Bolasie, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Yannick Bolasie hints Romelu Lukaku has made a decision over Everton future
 Ramiro Funes Mori celebrates during the FA Cup game between Everton and Chelsea on March 12, 2016
Everton's Ramiro Funes Mori injury doubt for Merseyside derby due to knee injury
 Sports Mole logo
Everton interested in Las Palmas defender?
Everton interested in MLS striker?Jagielka: 'Coleman injury can motivate us'Southgate: 'Barkley has England future'FIFA to pay Coleman's wages during absenceRush backs Liverpool for top-four spot
O'Neill: 'Coleman still coming to terms with injury'Koeman 'not interested' in Netherlands jobCottee: 'Give Lukaku what he wants'Barkley likes Twitter post after England snubBatshuayi offered as Lukaku makeweight?
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 