Yannick Bolasie suggests that Romelu Lukaku has made a decision about his future at Everton.

Yannick Bolasie has claimed that his Everton teammate Romelu Lukaku 'has a plan' for the future, suggesting that the striker has already made up his mind about whether or not to leave Goodison Park.

It has been widely reported that the 23-year-old has opted against signing a new long-term contract at the Merseyside club.

The Belgian still has two years remaining on his current deal, but he has regularly stated that he has ambitions to play in the Champions League.

"I speak to Rom every day and when a man has his plan, he has his plan. You can't really stop that," Bolasie told Sky Sports News.

"Players have ambition, as players they want to play in the highest team possible and Rom for me right now, at his age, is a world-class striker and there aren't many about like him. I'm not surprised but I'm sure that Everton are going to find a way to deal with it."

Lukaku, who has been linked to former club Chelsea, is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals.