Transfer Talk Daily Update: Eric Dier, Robert Fernandez, Marco Asensio

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 08:06 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Jose Mourinho backed to bring Eric Dier to Old Trafford
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho remains a fan of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier and will make a formal approach for him in the summer, a report claims. Read more.

Robert Fernandez: 'Hector Bellerin deal very difficult'
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez admits that "it would be very difficult" for his club to re-sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin. Read more.

Marco Asensio wants Real Madrid stay
Spanish attacker Marco Asensio insists that he wants to stay at Real Madrid despite only starting six La Liga matches this season. Read more.

Oriol Romeu plays down Barcelona talk
Oriol Romeu says that he would turn down the chance to rejoin Barcelona because he is "very happy" at Southampton. Read more.

Report: Manchester City eye Southampton's Cedric Soares
A report claims that Manchester City want to bring Southampton defender Cedric Soares to the Etihad Stadium. Read more.

Real Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes'
A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Brazilian youngster Alan Souza Guimaraes, who currently represents Palmeiras. Read more.

Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says that Chelsea are powerless from stopping Eden Hazard leaving for the Bernabeu this summer. Read more.

Paddy McNair: 'I forced Manchester United exit'
Sunderland defender Paddy McNair says that he went against Jose Mourinho's wishes in leaving Manchester United last summer. Read more.

Everton interested in MLS striker?
Everton reportedly line up a 21-year-old striker from the MLS as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Read more.

Gary Rowett: 'Chris Martin part of my plans'
Derby County manager Gary Rowett reveals that out-on-loan striker Chris Martin is part of his future plans. Read more.

Chelsea in Javier Pastore, Diego Costa swap deal?
Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain to exchange Diego Costa for Javier Pastore. Read more.

West Ham United want Hoffenheim midfielder?
West Ham United are reportedly preparing a bid of £8.6m for Hoffenheim midfielder Steven Zuber. Read more.

Rotherham United sign Semi Ajayi on permanent deal
Rotherham United complete the permanent signing of Cardiff City midfielder Semi Ajayi. Read more.

Steve Bruce: 'No big changes this summer'
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says that the club will not be spending big again this summer. Read more.

Everton interested in Las Palmas defender?
Everton are reportedly preparing a summer bid for Las Palmas centre-back Mauricio Lemos. Read more.

Chelsea 'make Alexis Sanchez top transfer target'
Chelsea reportedly make wantaway Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez their top transfer target this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'in talks to sign American teenager Will Vint'
Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign American teenage midfielder Will Vint. Read more.

Bayern Munich in pole position to land Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez?
Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer. Read more.

Juventus, Napoli in the hunt for wantaway Southampton star Dusan Tadic?
Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic is reportedly wanted by Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli. Read more.

Neymar reiterates desire for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona
Neymar reiterates that he wants Barcelona to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who penned a new deal at Anfield in January. Read more.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
