All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Chelsea 'to offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton in Romelu Lukaku deal'

Chelsea are reportedly planning to offer Michy Batshuayi Everton as part of a £70m bid for Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa hints at future France move

Chelsea ace Diego Costa hints that he would be open to joining France's Ligue 1 in the future.

Newcastle United 'target two top strikers'

Newcastle United will reportedly target two top strikers this summer should they earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Manchester City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly prioritises the £50m capture of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'to battle Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur for winger'

Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly battle with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the £20m capture of Galatasaray winger Bruma this summer.

Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at Atletico Madrid amid Manchester United links

Antoine Griezmann says that there is "no need to change" his current club, stressing that he is happy at Atletico Madrid and has no desire to leave in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp 'not looking to cash in on striker Divock Origi'

A report claims that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to let frustrated striker Divock Origi leave Anfield during the summer.

Report: Chelsea will listen to summer transfer offers for Willian

Chelsea forward Willian may be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer should his valuation be met, according to a report.

Ivan Rakitic offered to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho swap deal?

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic will reportedly be offloaded to Liverpool as a makeweight to help push through Philippe Coutinho's switch in the opposite direction.

Andrea Belotti will "definitely" not be leaving Torino in summer

Andrea Belotti rejects suggestions that he is close to agreeing a switch to Barcelona, instead promising Torino fans that he is "definitely staying".

Report: Fiorentina to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez permanently

Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez is said to be close to sealing a permanent switch to Serie A side Fiorentina, where he has been on loan this season.

Report: Manchester United to hijack Liverpool move for James Rodriguez

Manchester United are plotting to hijack Liverpool's prospective move for Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez, according to reports.

Report: Arsenal keeping tabs on Kasper Schmeichel and Ross Barkley

Arsenal are planning a double swoop for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to reports.

Report: Real Madrid step up interest in Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have held positive talks with Eden Hazard's representatives over a potential Bernabeu summer move, according to reports.

Report: West Ham United keen on Reading boss Jaap Stam to replace Slaven Bilic

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up Reading manager Jaap Stam as a replacement for under-fire boss Slaven Bilic.

Report: Bournemouth considering Jermain Defoe bid should Sunderland go down

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reportedly keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, with a view to a bid should the Black Cats suffer relegation.

Report: Everton interested in England duo Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford

Everton are eyeing a double swoop for Burnley defender Michael Keane and Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to reports.