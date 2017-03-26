Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez is said to be close to sealing a permanent switch to Serie A side Fiorentina, where he has been on loan this season.

Fiorentina have expressed an interest in signing Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez on a permanent deal in the summer, according to reports.

The Colombia international has impressed on loan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this season, switching from his preferred central midfield role to right-back.

According to the Express and Star, the Serie A club are willing to make the switch permanent, with Villa expected to receive a fee of around £2.4m - a loss on the £4.7m they paid to sign Sanchez from Spanish club Elche in 2014.

The report adds that the 31-year-old is likely to want to stay in Italy, with the West Midlands club resigned to another season in the Championship.

Sanchez made 56 Villa appearances over two seasons but struggled for consistency and was one of several first-team players moved out on loan by former boss Roberto Di Matteo last summer.