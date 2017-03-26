New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United to hijack Liverpool move for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez for Real Madrid on February 4, 2015
Manchester United are plotting to hijack Liverpool's prospective move for Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez, according to reports.
Manchester United have plotted to hijack Liverpool's prospective move for Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's future at the Bernabeu is currently in doubt, having previously complained about a lack of game time in the first half of the season.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool were looking to recruit Rodriguez should they succeed in sealing Champions League qualification.

However, Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is ready to pay Madrid's asking price of £60m to bring Rodriguez to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keen on the Colombia international, who joined Los Blancos in 2014 from AS Monaco.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
