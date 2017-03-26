New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'to offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton in Romelu Lukaku deal'

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly planning to offer Michy Batshuayi Everton as part of a £70m bid for Romelu Lukaku.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 23:09 UK

Chelsea are reportedly planning to offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton as part of a deal which would see Romelu Lukaku move in the opposite direction.

The Blues are putting together a player-plus-cash bid for the Belgian hitman worth £70m, according to the Daily Express.

Chelsea are said to have earmarked Lukaku, who was on the books at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014, as a summer transfer target after he told Everton that he will not be signing a new contract.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is reportedly willing to offer Batshuayi plus £40m for the prolific forward's services.

Batshuayi has struggled to hold down first-team football at Chelsea since joining the club from Marseille for £33m last year, and with Diego Costa linked with a move elsewhere, the Blues could be in need of summer reinforcements up front.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
