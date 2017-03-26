New Transfer Talk header

Report: Everton interested in England duo Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Everton are eyeing a double swoop for Burnley defender Michael Keane and Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to reports.
Everton have drawn up plans to sign England duo Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford, according to reports.

Burnley centre-back Keane, 24, has emerged as one of the brightest young defenders in the league, making 33 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Pickford has won plaudits for his displays in between the sticks for struggling Sunderland, making 22 appearances for them in all competitions.

According to The Sun, the Toffees are eyeing a £40m raid for the Premier League duo in the summer as they seek to challenge for Europe next season.

Keane is also said to be on the radar of former club Manchester United and Liverpool, while Pickford has been linked with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
