New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at Atletico Madrid amid Manchester United links

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Antoine Griezmann says that there is "no need to change" his current club, stressing that he is happy at Atletico Madrid and has no desire to leave in the summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 16:05 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has reiterated that he is happy at the club and is not focused on events regarding his future off the field.

The France international, who has 22 goals in 40 appearances this term, has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Griezmann has already made clear that he has no real desire to move on in the summer, but boss Diego Simeone is less confident of seeing the 25-year-old remain in the Spanish capital.

Asked by French TV station Telefoot for an update on his future, the Atleti ace said: "I only care about what happens on the pitch. It's sunny in Madrid, I feel good there. There's no need to change."

Chelsea have also been tipped with making an £80m bid for Griezmann, while the player himself recently admitted that he would have no concern playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid further down the line.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to rival United for Griezmann?
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at Atletico Madrid amid Manchester United links
 Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes before a Manchester United match against Aston Villa on April 15, 2012.
Paul Scholes backs Wayne Rooney to win back place in Manchester United side
Wayne Rooney still in Southgate's plansMan United to join James Rodriguez race?Lingard: "My heart is at Man United"Mourinho: 'Trip to Croatia not a scouting mission'Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21s
Southgate reveals Smalling "knock"Martial "really keen" to stay at Man UnitedRobson: 'Carrick deserves another year'Man United to profit from Keane transfer?United looking at Marcelo Brozovic?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at Atletico Madrid amid Manchester United links
 Diego Simeone bellows during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on February 20, 2016
Diego Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"
Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'Man United 'closing on Griezmann'Moya signs new one-year Atletico dealAgent: 'No Lacazette Atletico deal'Man United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'
Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'Diego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exitGriezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'Balague: 'Griezmann happy at Atletico'Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 