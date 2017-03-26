Antoine Griezmann says that there is "no need to change" his current club, stressing that he is happy at Atletico Madrid and has no desire to leave in the summer.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has reiterated that he is happy at the club and is not focused on events regarding his future off the field.

The France international, who has 22 goals in 40 appearances this term, has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Griezmann has already made clear that he has no real desire to move on in the summer, but boss Diego Simeone is less confident of seeing the 25-year-old remain in the Spanish capital.

Asked by French TV station Telefoot for an update on his future, the Atleti ace said: "I only care about what happens on the pitch. It's sunny in Madrid, I feel good there. There's no need to change."

Chelsea have also been tipped with making an £80m bid for Griezmann, while the player himself recently admitted that he would have no concern playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid further down the line.