Chelsea striker Diego Costa hints at future France move

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Chelsea ace Diego Costa hints that he would be open to joining France's Ligue 1 in the future.
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has hinted that he could move to Ligue 1 in the future.

The Spaniard, who has previously been linked with his former club Atletico Madrid and the Chinese Super League, said that he is open to one day joining the French top flight.

"Marseille have constructed a nice project and Paris Saint-Germain, we know, are respected in Europe," Sky Sports News quotes Costa as saying.

"Monaco also have a wonderful project and have some great players. Ligue 1 is developing.

"I am very happy at Chelsea but anything can happen in football. If I need to make a change, France is a country where I have never played. So why not?"

Costa has found the net 18 times in all competitions this season.

Read Next:
Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster'
Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster'
