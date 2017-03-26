New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ivan Rakitic offered to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho swap deal?

Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic will reportedly be offloaded to Liverpool as a makeweight to help push through Philippe Coutinho's switch in the opposite direction.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 14:03 UK

Barcelona are so desperate to push through a summer transfer for Philippe Coutinho that they are willing to include Ivan Rakitic in any deal with Liverpool.

The Catalan giants have been repeatedly linked with a big-money move for the 24-year-old, particularly in the wake of recent comments made by Barca star Neymar when urging his compatriot to join him at Camp Nou.

It was claimed in the Spanish press this week that Barcelona have already started negotiations with Coutinho and Liverpool over an end-of-season deal, and a fresh report has now suggested that the La Liga giants are leaving nothing to chance.

Don Balon suggests that Rakitic, who has struggled for consistent playing time under Luis Enrique this season, has been offered as a makeweight, on top of a sizeable transfer fee.

Coutinho has a combined 11 goals and assists this season, the vast majority of which came in the first half of the campaign, while Rakitic has five goals and one assist in his 23 La Liga outings.

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Garcia urges Coutinho to stick with Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Enrique, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Ivan Rakitic offered to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho swap deal?
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool 'confident of finalising deal for James Rodriguez'
 Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Jurgen Klopp 'not looking to cash in on striker Divock Origi'
Man United to join James Rodriguez race?Figo wanted Gerrard at Real MadridReport: Barca open talks with CoutinhoPL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Garcia urges Coutinho to stick with Liverpool
Henderson: 'Gerrard key to Liverpool move'Liverpool, Chelsea in battle for Van Dijk?Wenger: 'Suarez agreed to join Arsenal'Neymar: Coutinho "would fit" BarcelonaMignolet: 'Liverpool in a good place'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Ivan Rakitic offered to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho swap deal?
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Report: Barcelona open transfer talks with Philippe Coutinho
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino 'holds meeting with Barcelona president'
Belotti "definitely" will not leave TorinoDenis Suarez agent denies Napoli approachMadrid midfielder Isco rubbishes Barcelona linksJuventus striker Dybala targeted by Barcelona?Barcelona to build Johan Cruyff statue
Barcelona deny making Valverde approachGarcia urges Coutinho to stick with LiverpoolChelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'Wenger: 'Suarez agreed to join Arsenal'Miranda tips Neymar to win Ballon d'Or
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 