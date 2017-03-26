Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic will reportedly be offloaded to Liverpool as a makeweight to help push through Philippe Coutinho's switch in the opposite direction.

Barcelona are so desperate to push through a summer transfer for Philippe Coutinho that they are willing to include Ivan Rakitic in any deal with Liverpool.

The Catalan giants have been repeatedly linked with a big-money move for the 24-year-old, particularly in the wake of recent comments made by Barca star Neymar when urging his compatriot to join him at Camp Nou.

It was claimed in the Spanish press this week that Barcelona have already started negotiations with Coutinho and Liverpool over an end-of-season deal, and a fresh report has now suggested that the La Liga giants are leaving nothing to chance.

Don Balon suggests that Rakitic, who has struggled for consistent playing time under Luis Enrique this season, has been offered as a makeweight, on top of a sizeable transfer fee.

Coutinho has a combined 11 goals and assists this season, the vast majority of which came in the first half of the campaign, while Rakitic has five goals and one assist in his 23 La Liga outings.