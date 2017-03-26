New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United will reportedly target two top strikers this summer should they earn promotion back to the Premier League.
Newcastle United are reportedly planning to target two "top quality" strikers this summer should they win promotion back to the Premier League.

With eight games of the season left to play, Rafael Benitez's side lead the way in the Championship with a seven-point advantage over third-placed Huddersfield Town and are odds-on favourites with the bookies to bounce straight back to the top flight.

According to The Chronicle, the club's hierarchy have already held their first summer transfer summit and will be "in the market for strikers who know the Premier League" if they win promotion.

The newspaper claims that the club could make an ambitious move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, while they are also tracking Burnley's Andre Gray and Callum Wilson of Bournemouth.

Benitez is also thought to be pondering a move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney but is likely to have to spend around £20m to prise him away from Craven Cottage.

Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
