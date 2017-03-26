A report claims that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to let frustrated striker Divock Origi leave Anfield during the summer.

The Belgium international hit a hot streak of form towards the tail end of last term but saw an injury hamper his development, starting just seven games in the top flight this time around.

Origi, who scored five in five prior to picking up that minor ankle problem against Everton last April, admitted earlier this week that he is finding life tougher at Anfield this campaign compared to 12 months ago.

"It has been a while since I've been able to play a few games in a row," he said. "Last year it was easier because we were still in the Europa League and competing in the two cup competitions. As a result there were more chances. At the end of the season I'll make an assessment."

The Liverpool Echo reports that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has no intention of letting one of his back-up strikers leave, however, as he feels the 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him at Anfield.

Origi has made 33 appearances overall this season, finding the net eight times in all.