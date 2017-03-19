Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Roberto Firmino is "an option" for their trip to Manchester City on Sunday after missing first-team training sessions this week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino could be fit to feature for the trip to top-four rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has not trained with the first team this week and was rested for the 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

"Roberto Firmino didn't train with the team so far," Klopp confirmed at his news conference today. "He should be involved with the team today or tomorrow so could be an option."

Klopp went on to say that skipper Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge had "no chance" of featuring in Manchester, while Dejan Lovren is fit to return after turning out for the under-23s side on Monday.

Divock Origi remains an "open question", Klopp added, after missing training on Thursday with an illness.

Liverpool will leapfrog City in the table if they secure a win or draw on Sunday.