Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Roberto Firmino in contention for Manchester City trip

Roberto Firmino warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Roberto Firmino is "an option" for their trip to Manchester City on Sunday after missing first-team training sessions this week.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 14:53 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino could be fit to feature for the trip to top-four rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has not trained with the first team this week and was rested for the 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

"Roberto Firmino didn't train with the team so far," Klopp confirmed at his news conference today. "He should be involved with the team today or tomorrow so could be an option."

Klopp went on to say that skipper Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge had "no chance" of featuring in Manchester, while Dejan Lovren is fit to return after turning out for the under-23s side on Monday.

Divock Origi remains an "open question", Klopp added, after missing training on Thursday with an illness.

Liverpool will leapfrog City in the table if they secure a win or draw on Sunday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'No special pressure against City'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Dejan Lovren, Divock Origi, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Roberto Firmino in contention for Manchester City trip
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'No special pressure against Manchester City'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Manchester City most difficult opponent'
Klopp admits "good talks" with CanReds 'favourites' to land Nicolo BarellaDanny Murphy: 'Judge Klopp after summer'Liverpool interested in Leipzig striker?Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by Wales
Klavan: Premier League move "a reality check"Bayern 'want Liverpool target Brandt'Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham?PL trio interested in Las Palmas midfielder?Liverpool to face Bayern in friendly?
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 