Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-1
Burnley
Wijnaldum (45'), Can (61')
Can (63'), Lallana (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Barnes (7')
Mee (37'), Barton (58')

Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley

Liverpool hit back from an early deficit to run out 2-1 winners against Burnley in their Premier League fixture at Anfield.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 18:04 UK

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can have earned Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Burnley, a result which takes Jurgen Klopp's side five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Burnley had taken a surprise lead through Ashley Barnes but despite Liverpool producing a below-par performance, Wijnaldum and Can got on the scoresheet to earn their team an important three points.

Ashley Barnes celebrates with teammates after taking the lead during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017© SilverHub

Liverpool have come in for criticism for their failure to make the most of fixtures against teams in the bottom half of the table, and it was a topic which became relevant once again when Burnley took a seventh-minute lead on Merseyside.

Matthew Lowton provided an outstanding low cross from just inside the Liverpool half for Barnes to convert into the net from eight yards out at the back post.

Ashley Barnes and Ragnar Klavan in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017© SilverHub

Burnley only took confidence from the opener with George Boyd - who sent a half-volley over before Barnes's goal - and Andre Gray proving to be a constant threat in the final third.

However, for all of their efforts, they were unable to test Simon Mignolet and as half time approached, Liverpool began to improve and they delivered a sucker punch to the visitors by equalising with the last kick of the first 45 minutes.

Geworginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017© SilverHub

Burnley failed to deal with a cross from Divock Origi and after the ball fell invitingly for Wijnaldum, he kept his composure to score from eight yards out.

The away team returned for the second half on the front foot but their only opportunity fell to Barnes, who turned and volleyed wide of the post.

Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017© SilverHub

However, Liverpool gradually began to assert themselves and shortly after the hour mark, they completed the turnaround as Can fired the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards after Burnley had failed to close him down.

The home side failed to kick on from taking the lead but they were doing enough to prevent Burnley from creating anything at the other end of the pitch and as the game entered the final 10 minutes, Liverpool were beginning to control the pace of the game.

Sean Dyche instructs his players during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017© SilverHub

Sadio Mane should have put the game out of Burnley's reach with one minute left but he sent his effort too close to Tom Heaton, and Burnley should have made the most of that let-off in added-on time.

The ball fell to Lowton at the back post but instead of hitting the ball on the volley, he allowed it to bounce and he eventually fired over the crossbar from six yards out as Burnley remained with just the two points on the travels this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 