New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool keen on Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret

General View of the stadium prior to the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Friuli on August 30, 2015
© Getty Images
Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in teenage Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 22:53 UK

Liverpool have reportedly drawn up plans to sign Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret in the summer.

The 19-year-old, who is currently out on loan at Serie B promotion-chasers SPAL, is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is looking at alternative options between the sticks following inconsistency from Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius this season.

The report suggests that Meret, who has been compared to Italian legend Dino Zoff, is being considered by the Reds, but Udinese are also said to be looking to promote him to first-team stopper next season.

Meret has made 19 appearances for SPAL this season, conceding just 21 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool striker Sturridge on PSG radar?
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Loris Karius, Dino Zoff, Simon Mignolet, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Result: Liverpool go third with win over Arsenal
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Report: Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on Paris Saint-Germain radar
Liverpool keen on teenage Italian goalkeeper?Mane: 'Liverpool need consistency'Klavan: 'We produced an important response'Wenger: 'Arsenal lacked rhythm'Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'
Wenger: 'Sanchez gamble backfired'Lallana "disappointed" with inconsistencyMane hails "great" Liverpool performanceTeam News: Sanchez benched, Ozil out for ArsenalKlopp targeting six new summer arrivals
> Liverpool Homepage
More Udinese News
General View of the stadium prior to the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Friuli on August 30, 2015
Report: Liverpool keen on Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret
 Molla Wague of Udinese Calcio celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Friuli on March 22, 2015
Leicester City confirm Molla Wague loan signing
 Molla Wague of Udinese Calcio celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Friuli on March 22, 2015
Report: Leicester City to land Udinese and Mali defender Molla Wague on loan
Result: Juve extend lead at top of tableReport: Arsenal want Panos ArmenakasLeicester, Bournemouth eye Jakub Jankto?Napoli confirm Zielinski signingAgent: 'Decision made on Zielinski future'
Watford send Penaranda on loan to UdineseMan City midfielder Udinese-bound?Zielinski 'rejects Napoli for Liverpool'Liverpool renew interest in Zielinski?Zielinski to Liverpool move "at risk"
> Udinese Homepage
More SPAL News
General View of the stadium prior to the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Friuli on August 30, 2015
Report: Liverpool keen on Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret
> SPAL Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 