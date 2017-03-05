Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in teenage Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, according to reports.

The 19-year-old, who is currently out on loan at Serie B promotion-chasers SPAL, is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is looking at alternative options between the sticks following inconsistency from Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius this season.

The report suggests that Meret, who has been compared to Italian legend Dino Zoff, is being considered by the Reds, but Udinese are also said to be looking to promote him to first-team stopper next season.

Meret has made 19 appearances for SPAL this season, conceding just 21 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.