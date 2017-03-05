Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge is said to be a transfer target for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and has been linked with a departure from Anfield this summer.

According to The Mirror, the French champions are keeping tabs on Sturridge and are aware of his current situation going into the next transfer window.

PSG would ideally like the Liverpool striker on loan due to his patchy injury and illness record, but may opt for a permanent transfer in the region of £30m.

The England international, who has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, is expected to hold crunch talks with Klopp at the end of the current campaign.