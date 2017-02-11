Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Jurgen Klopp undecided on goalkeeper change

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he is still undecided on whether Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius will start in goal against Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 13:49 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he has not made a decision about who will start in goal for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Loris Karius was Klopp's number one choice for much of the first half of the season, but a number of questionable performances saw him dropped in December in favour of Simon Mignolet.

However, Mignolet has failed to keep a clean sheet in five Premier League games since the turn of the year, leading to speculation that Klopp plans to reinstate Karius for the visit of Spurs.

"Who said I've decided? Oh, it's a rumour. I've decided nothing. There is nothing to say about it. It's not right that anyone could have this information," Klopp told reporters.

Klopp also confirmed that Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Adam Lallana are all doubts for this weekend's match at Anfield.

"I'm not 100% sure whether Lovren can train today. Lallana was out for two days with little problem with Achilles. We hope he'll train. Klavan will be back in full training today so we will see about him," he added.

Liverpool are still looking for their first league win in 2017 having picked up just three points from a possible 15 since the turn of the year.

