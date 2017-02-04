New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool turn attentions to Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic?

Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale Milano looks during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 11, 2015
Liverpool are reportedly considering a bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic during the summer.
Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has reportedly started to attract interest from Liverpool.

The January transfer window has only just closed, but it appears that manager Jurgen Klopp is already weighing up his options for the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Merseyside giants are considering making an offer for the 32-year-old as they look to strengthen their shot-stopping department in the summer.

Neither Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius have established themselves as first choice at Anfield, and it has been claimed that Klopp is ready to look elsewhere.

The Slovenian international has been at the San Siro since 2012, where he has made 184 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino.

Andrea Ranocchia pictured on December 28, 2015
