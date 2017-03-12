Liverpool make one change ahead of Sunday's Premier League game with Burnley as Divock Origi replaces the injured Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool have made one change to their starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League game with Burnley at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino picked up a groin injury during the Reds' 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend, and has failed a late fitness test.

This means that Divock Origi starts instead against the Clarets, with the Belgium international having scored eight goals in 32 appearances this season.

Tom Heaton's return is one of three changes made by Sean Dyche for Burnley as the goalkeeper comes in for Paul Robinson.

Meanwhile, Ashley Barnes is back from suspension and replaces Sam Vokes up front, while Scott Arfield starts ahead of Robbie Brady.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield, Boyd, Gray, Barnes

Subs: Vokes, Brady, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Robinson, Darikwa

Follow all the action from Anfield with Sports Mole's live text commentary.