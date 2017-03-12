Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
0-1
Burnley
 
LIVE
Barnes (7')

Team News: Divock Origi replaces Roberto Firmino for Liverpool against Burnley

Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Liverpool make one change ahead of Sunday's Premier League game with Burnley as Divock Origi replaces the injured Roberto Firmino.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Liverpool have made one change to their starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League game with Burnley at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino picked up a groin injury during the Reds' 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend, and has failed a late fitness test.

This means that Divock Origi starts instead against the Clarets, with the Belgium international having scored eight goals in 32 appearances this season.

Tom Heaton's return is one of three changes made by Sean Dyche for Burnley as the goalkeeper comes in for Paul Robinson.

Meanwhile, Ashley Barnes is back from suspension and replaces Sam Vokes up front, while Scott Arfield starts ahead of Robbie Brady.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield, Boyd, Gray, Barnes
Subs: Vokes, Brady, Westwood, Agyei, Tarkowski, Robinson, Darikwa

Follow all the action from Anfield with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Andre Gray sets sights on England call-up
>
View our homepages for Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Paul Robinson, Tom Heaton, Sean Dyche, Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes, Scott Arfield, Robbie Brady, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
 Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Team News: Divock Origi replaces Roberto Firmino for Liverpool against Burnley
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen Ryan Sessegnon'
West Ham to replace Carroll with Sturridge?Klopp: 'Liverpool progress clear to see'Williams has "no intention of leaving" BilbaoFlanagan eager to prove himself at LiverpoolSteven Gerrard to join England setup?
Liverpool to re-open contract talks with Can?Alonso: 'Liverpool made me into a man'Klopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'Liverpool keeping tabs on Danilo?Preview: Liverpool vs. Burnley
> Liverpool Homepage
More Burnley News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
 Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Team News: Divock Origi replaces Roberto Firmino for Liverpool against Burnley
 Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool fired up for Burnley fight'
Flanagan eager to prove himself at LiverpoolAndre Gray sets sights on England call-upPreview: Liverpool vs. BurnleyHenderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley'Dyche: 'Gray can continue to improve'
Joey Barton betting case hearing adjournedSpurs keen on Burnley striker Gray?Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeatPaul Clement calls for video technologyResult: Llorente denies Burnley at the death
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28157658352352
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Burnley28104143140-934
11Southampton2696113234-233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 