Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino doubtful for Burnley clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in action during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Roberto Firmino is an injury doubt ahead of the game with Burnley on Sunday afternoon.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture with Burnley.

The Brazilian netted during his side's 3-1 victory over Arsenal last weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his player sustained a knock during the game at Anfield.

The 49-year-old told reporters: "Roberto Firmino struggles a little, he felt something after the game and this week he couldn't train, so we need to wait a little bit more and see."

While Klopp has suggested that Firmino could still feature at the weekend, both Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge have been ruled out.

Henderson has not featured for Liverpool since February 11, while Sturridge's last appearance came a week earlier on February 4.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
