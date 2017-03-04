Paul Clement calls for video technology

Swansea City manager Paul Clement calls for the introduction of video technology for major incidents, having been on the wrong end of an incorrect penalty call.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has called for video technology to be introduced to help referees out with major decisions.

Clement's side were on the wrong end of a bizarre penalty call during this afternoon's Premier League clash with Burnley when Anthony Taylor awarded the visitors a spot kick despite Clarets striker Sam Vokes being the one who handled the ball.

The error did not end up costing Swansea the game, with a late Fernando Llorente strike earning the hosts a 3-2 win at the Liberty Stadium, but Clement believes that the introduction of video technology for major incidents is long overdue.

"I spoke to him [Taylor] at half time and he said he made, what was in his opinion, an honest decision. I don't think it would be any other way. It was clearly a mistake. I realised 30 seconds after the incident what had happened. Someone told me from the backroom staff, who were able to see it," he told reporters.

"I'd 100% welcome [video technology]. I don't understand why it's taking so long, it's been spoken about for years and years. I feel for referees. I referee in training and sometimes I guess and sometimes I go off the reaction of the players.

"What is bizarre is the referee, the assistants and fourth official are the only people in the stadium who do not have the help they need. Media have got it, technical staff can get it, fans have got it real-time on their mobile devices. The only one who doesn't get the help is the one who needs it the most."

The win sees Swansea climb five points clear of the relegation zone.