Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
3-2
Burnley
Llorente (13', 92'), Olsson (70')
Fer (57'), Cork (85')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Gray (20' pen., 61')
Ward (9'), Mee (54')

Result: Fernando Llorente denies Burnley at the death with late winner for Swansea City

Manager Sean Dyche of Burnley reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on March 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Fernando Llorente scores twice in a topsy-turvy match at the Liberty Stadium, as Swansea City battle to a 3-2 win over Burnley to climb five clear of the drop.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 17:53 UK

Referee Anthony Taylor made a penalty howler as Swansea City battled to a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Burnley in the Premier League.

The man in the middle wrongly pointed to the spot for a Clarets pen when their own player handled the ball, coming at a pivotal moment in the match when Swansea were well on top.

Burnley turned the game completely on its head and were on course for a smash-and-grab first away win of the season, only for the relegation-threatened Welsh outfit to show the character required to survive the drop by themselves turning things around in the topsy-turvy affair.

Martin Olsson scored 20 minutes from time to make it 2-2, before Fernando Llorente bagged his second of the afternoon in added time - nodding home from a Tom Carroll cross - to lift his side five points clear of the drop.

Swansea were denied by the frame of the goal on three occasions in the opening 45 minutes, the first coming early on when Alfie Mawson - a scorer in the Swans' last two games here - saw his header come back off the crossbar.

From the same phase of play, the ball was worked back into the defender's path and he was this time thwarted by the post to leave the hosts frustrated.

That theme of frustration was to continue for most of the afternoon, but the Welsh outfit were given a temporary reprieve when Llorente headed in goal number 10 of the league campaign on the 13-minute mark from a fine right-sided Leroy Fer cross.

Jeff Hendrick and Andre Gray offered a response for the visitors when sending shots on target for Lukasz Fabianski to help away, just moments before the controversial call from Taylor arrived.

A week on from being on the wrong end of a somewhat controversial handball call, Burnley this time benefited from the decision to award them a spot-kick when their own player handled inside the box.

A cross into the area struck Sam Vokes on the arm, but Taylor and his officials did not see the incident clearly and instead pointed to the spot for Gray to drill down the middle.

From that point on it was all Swansea, as Olsson twice tested stand-in Clarets keeper Paul Robinson and Gylfi Sigurdsson dragged an effort inches wide.

Llorente saw his looped header hit the bar from one of the final acts of the first half, piling on further frustration in what had been a one-sided affair until that point.

Normal service was quick to resume after the restart, with Sigurdsson's shot saved off the line by Ben Mee and Llorente glancing another header inches past the far post.

Despite City's numerous opportunities it was to be Burnley who found the third goal of the afternoon, as Vokes knocked down a punt forward into the path of Gray, who swivelled and picked his spot to turn the game on its head.

Burnley were in front for less than 10 minutes, however, relinquishing their advantage when the lively Olsson got on the end of a Sigurdsson flick and rocketed home the equaliser from seven yards out - his second goal since joining in January.

Swansea looked like being the only winners as the final throes arrived, with Olsson volleying wide and Carroll seeing a shot kept off the line by Mee for a second time, but the triumphant Llorente moment did arrive at the death for three valuable points.

Swansea, who have now won three-successive home games this season for the first time, remain in 16th place but can breath a little easier at the bottom end of the division.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Read Next:
Clement: 'Leicester barely threatened us'
>
View our homepages for Alfie Mawson, Fernando Llorente, Leroy Fer, Jeff Hendrick, Andre Gray, Lukasz Fabianski, Anthony Taylor, Sam Vokes, Martin Olsson, Paul Robinson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ben Mee, Tom Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Live Commentary: Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - as it happened
 Manager Sean Dyche of Burnley reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on March 21, 2015
Result: Fernando Llorente denies Burnley at the death with late winner for Swansea City
 Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Team News: Jeff Hendrick returns for Burnley against Swansea City
Clement hoping to extend Makelele stayClement gearing up for "crucial period"Gudmundsson, Defour out of Swansea tripPaul Clement rues missed handball callConte: 'Chelsea dominated the game'
Result: Chelsea move 11 points clear at summitTeam News: Fabregas makes 300th PL appearanceLive Commentary: Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City - as it happenedFederico Fernandez pens new Swansea dealMakelele: 'Swansea not daunted by Chelsea'
> Swansea City Homepage
More Burnley News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Live Commentary: Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - as it happened
 Manager Sean Dyche of Burnley reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on March 21, 2015
Result: Fernando Llorente denies Burnley at the death with late winner for Swansea City
 Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Team News: Jeff Hendrick returns for Burnley against Swansea City
Clement gearing up for "crucial period"Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in PL'Gudmundsson, Defour out of Swansea tripMarco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley drawResult: Burnley hold Hull to earn away day reprieve
Team News: Burnley unchanged for Hull tripLive Commentary: Hull City 1-1 Burnley - as it happenedAndre Gray in line for England call-up?Sean Dyche: 'Burnley over FA Cup exit'Dyche: 'Away run brilliant for Burnley'
> Burnley Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157557332452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155654302450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 