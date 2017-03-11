Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan believes that he still has a future at Anfield, after spending the current campaign on loan with Burnley.

Burnley full-back Jon Flanagan has expressed his desire to force his way into parent club Liverpool's first team.

The 24-year-old has made just nine appearances for the Clarets this season, including five in the Premier League, and is ineligible for Sunday's trip to take on the Reds at Anfield.

Flanagan knows that he will have a battle on his hands when he returns for pre-season training with the Reds, but says he is looking forward to the challenge of impressing Jurgen Klopp.

"I've got a job to do for Burnley until the end of the season but after that I want to go back and prove what I'm all about at Liverpool," Flanagan told the Liverpool Echo.

"One of my greatest strengths is my self-belief. What I've done in the past is change people's opinions of me and force my way into a very good Liverpool team.

"I've shown that I can perform at the highest level. I am more than confident of doing the same again. I still feel like I've got a lot to offer. I am really excited and looking forward to the challenge."

Flanagan came through the ranks at Anfield, making 40 appearances for his boyhood club since becoming a senior player in 2010.