Jon Flanagan: 'I want to prove myself at Liverpool'

Jon Flanagan of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on November 23, 2013
© Getty Images
Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan believes that he still has a future at Anfield, after spending the current campaign on loan with Burnley.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12:23 UK

Burnley full-back Jon Flanagan has expressed his desire to force his way into parent club Liverpool's first team.

The 24-year-old has made just nine appearances for the Clarets this season, including five in the Premier League, and is ineligible for Sunday's trip to take on the Reds at Anfield.

Flanagan knows that he will have a battle on his hands when he returns for pre-season training with the Reds, but says he is looking forward to the challenge of impressing Jurgen Klopp.

"I've got a job to do for Burnley until the end of the season but after that I want to go back and prove what I'm all about at Liverpool," Flanagan told the Liverpool Echo.

"One of my greatest strengths is my self-belief. What I've done in the past is change people's opinions of me and force my way into a very good Liverpool team.

"I've shown that I can perform at the highest level. I am more than confident of doing the same again. I still feel like I've got a lot to offer. I am really excited and looking forward to the challenge."

Flanagan came through the ranks at Anfield, making 40 appearances for his boyhood club since becoming a senior player in 2010.

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'
>
View our homepages for Jon Flanagan, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europe League round of 32 football match Torino Vs Athletic Bilbao on February 19, 2015
Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams: "I have no intention of leaving"
 Jon Flanagan of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on November 23, 2013
Jon Flanagan: 'I want to prove myself at Liverpool'
 Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Report: Liverpool coach Steven Gerrard eager to join England setup
Liverpool to re-open contract talks with Can?Alonso: 'Liverpool made me into a man'Klopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'Liverpool keeping tabs on Danilo?Preview: Liverpool vs. Burnley
Liverpool forward doubtful for Burnley clashFellaini hits back at Jamie CarragherGerrard pays tribute to retiring AlonsoMane: 'Liverpool have confidence back'Henderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Burnley News
Jon Flanagan of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on November 23, 2013
Jon Flanagan: 'I want to prove myself at Liverpool'
 Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool fired up for Burnley fight'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Andre Gray sets sights on call-up to England senior squad
Preview: Liverpool vs. BurnleyHenderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley'Dyche: 'Gray can continue to improve'Joey Barton betting case hearing adjournedSpurs keen on Burnley striker Gray?
Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeatPaul Clement calls for video technologyResult: Llorente denies Burnley at the deathTeam News: Hendrick returns for Burnley against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - as it happened
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 