Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly battle with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the £20m capture of Galatasaray winger Bruma this summer.

Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a shock bid for Galatasaray winger Bruma this summer.

The 22-year-old Portugal under-21s star is also being courted by Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and is valued in the region of £20m.

Midlands side Wolves were taken over by wealthy Chinese firm Fosun last summer and have already smashed their transfer record this season with the £13m capture of Portuguese playmaker Helder Costa from Benfica.

According to Sporx, the club have now made Bruma their top target next summer and are prepared to meet his valuation, which would represent a new record transfer fee for the second tier of English football.

Since their Chinese takeover, Wolves have brought in a number of Portuguese players, including Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro and Silvio, due to the owners' close ties with super agent Jorge Mendes.