Chelsea forward Willian may be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer should his valuation be met, according to a report.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly hopeful of keeping hold of Willian at the end of the season but will also listen to any offers made for the forward.

The Brazil international was crowned the Blues' Player of the Year in 2015-16, standing out in what proved to be a disappointing campaign for his side as they finished 10th in the Premier League.

Willian has been made to fight for one of the two advanced wide roles under Conte this season, though, battling it out with Pedro Rodriguez for a starting spot and often being overlooked.

According to The Telegraph, Conte is keeping an open mind over the 28-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, with Willian - under contract until 2020 - supposedly unhappy with the 11 league appearances made from the bench this term.



The same report suggests that long-term skipper John Terry will not be offered a new deal, however, while questions remain over Asmir Begovic and Cesc Fabregas who are wanted by Bournemouth and AC Milan respectively.