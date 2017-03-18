Mark Hughes believes that Chelsea will not relinquish their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after their 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Willian's opener had been cancelled out by a Jonathan Walters penalty in the first half, but Gary Cahill's late winner put his side within seven wins of being crowned champions of England.

The result has given Antonio Conte's side a 13-point lead at the top of the table, and Hughes believes that the Blues will not relinquish the title at this stage.

Hughes told BBC Sport: "We are desperately disappointed we did not get anything out of the game. The ball dropped kindly for them and they got the winner.

"It is Chelsea's title now and you could see from their celebrations we ran them close. We have given a good account against the champions-elect.

"We kept on going, kept on moving the ball but there was a suggestion for a red card for our penalty. It was a little bit feisty, we gave everything and I cannot criticise our players."

Stoke, meanwhile, remain ninth in the table.