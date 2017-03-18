Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Chelsea
Walters (38' pen.)
Allen (15'), Bardsley (40'), Martins Indi (65'), Pieters (65'), Cameron (91')
Bardsley (95')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Willian (14'), Cahill (87')
Costa (17'), Fabregas (94')

Mark Hughes: 'Premier League title belongs to Chelsea now'

Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes believes that Chelsea will not relinquish their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after their 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 18:01 UK

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has claimed that Chelsea are all but assured of the Premier League title after their 2-1 win over the Potters on Saturday.

Willian's opener had been cancelled out by a Jonathan Walters penalty in the first half, but Gary Cahill's late winner put his side within seven wins of being crowned champions of England.

The result has given Antonio Conte's side a 13-point lead at the top of the table, and Hughes believes that the Blues will not relinquish the title at this stage.

Hughes told BBC Sport: "We are desperately disappointed we did not get anything out of the game. The ball dropped kindly for them and they got the winner.

"It is Chelsea's title now and you could see from their celebrations we ran them close. We have given a good account against the champions-elect.

"We kept on going, kept on moving the ball but there was a suggestion for a red card for our penalty. It was a little bit feisty, we gave everything and I cannot criticise our players."

Stoke, meanwhile, remain ninth in the table.

