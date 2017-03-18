Pedro comes in for Eden Hazard as Chelsea travel to Stoke City this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made one change to his Chelsea side for this afternoon's trip to Stoke City.

The single absentee from the lineup that beat Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier in the week is Eden Hazard, who fails to make the squad entirely.

Taking his place is Pedro, who lines up alongside Willian and Diego Costa up front.

In defence, Victor Moses is fit enough for a starting berth despite being substituted against the Red Devils.

For the visiting Potters, Mark Hughes has also made just the one alteration as Marko Arnautovic makes a return from illness, forcing Mame Biram Diouf to the bench.

Wilfried Bony, though back in contention having been ineligible to feature against parent club Manchester City, is absent from the squad nonetheless.

Stoke City: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Ramadan, Cameron, Allen, Arnautovic; Walters, Berahino

Subs: Given, Muniesa, Whelan, Afellay, Adam, Diouf, Crouch

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Pedro

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from the bet365 Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.