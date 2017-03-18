Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-1
Chelsea
Walters (38' pen.)
Allen (15'), Bardsley (40')
LIVE
Willian (14')
Costa (17')

Team News: Victor Moses, Pedro start for Chelsea

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Pedro comes in for Eden Hazard as Chelsea travel to Stoke City this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 14:58 UK

Antonio Conte has made one change to his Chelsea side for this afternoon's trip to Stoke City.

The single absentee from the lineup that beat Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier in the week is Eden Hazard, who fails to make the squad entirely.

Taking his place is Pedro, who lines up alongside Willian and Diego Costa up front.

In defence, Victor Moses is fit enough for a starting berth despite being substituted against the Red Devils.

For the visiting Potters, Mark Hughes has also made just the one alteration as Marko Arnautovic makes a return from illness, forcing Mame Biram Diouf to the bench.

Wilfried Bony, though back in contention having been ineligible to feature against parent club Manchester City, is absent from the squad nonetheless.

Stoke City: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Ramadan, Cameron, Allen, Arnautovic; Walters, Berahino
Subs: Given, Muniesa, Whelan, Afellay, Adam, Diouf, Crouch

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Pedro
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from the bet365 Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
Conte hails Fabregas 'quality and fantasy'
>
Your Comments
