England manager Gareth Southgate admits that he is not yet sure who will captain the team for the upcoming matches against Germany and Lithuania.

Usual skipper Wayne Rooney was not included in Southgate's 26-man squad due to his lack of playing time at Manchester United this season, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also absent through injury.

Gary Cahill has been captaining Chelsea in place of John Terry for much of the season and is the front-runner to get the armband for England too, but Southgate revealed that he will make a decision game-by-game.

"We've got one or two that are captaining their clubs as well and others who I think have good leadership potential," he told reporters.

"I'll make a decision on the captain for the individual games next week."

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is the most-capped player in the squad, and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe could also be in the running for the captaincy.