World Cup
England team header take 2

England

Gareth Southgate to decide England captain next week

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
England manager Gareth Southgate admits that he is not yet sure who will captain the team for the upcoming matches against Germany and Lithuania.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 16:47 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that he is yet to decide who will lead the team out for the upcoming matches against Germany and Lithuania.

Usual skipper Wayne Rooney was not included in Southgate's 26-man squad due to his lack of playing time at Manchester United this season, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also absent through injury.

Gary Cahill has been captaining Chelsea in place of John Terry for much of the season and is the front-runner to get the armband for England too, but Southgate revealed that he will make a decision game-by-game.

"We've got one or two that are captaining their clubs as well and others who I think have good leadership potential," he told reporters.

"I'll make a decision on the captain for the individual games next week."

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is the most-capped player in the squad, and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe could also be in the running for the captaincy.

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate: 'Lack of game time cost Rooney'
>
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Wayne Rooney, Jordan Henderson, Gary Cahill, John Terry, Joe Hart, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More England News
England's Jermain Defoe eyes the ball during the World Cup 2014 qualifying football match between San Marino and England at Serravalle Stadium in San Marino on March 22, 2013
Jermain Defoe in, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere out of England squad
 Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Theo Walcott omission a tough call'
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gareth Southgate to decide England captain next week
Southgate: 'Livermore call-up is positional'Southgate hails "phenomenal" DefoeSouthgate: 'Lack of game time cost Rooney'Defoe: 'I deserve England call-up'Report: Rashford given England senior nod
Hodgson considering Norwich City job?Schneiderin hails "special" BarkleyKlopp rules Henderson out of England squadSteven Gerrard to join England setup?Andre Gray sets sights on England call-up
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 