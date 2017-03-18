Mar 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
3-1
Arsenal
Dawson (12', 75'), Robson-Kanu (55')
McClean (42')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (15')

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to Arsenal fans

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain issues an apology to Arsenal fans after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, saying their performance was "not acceptable".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 17:18 UK

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has issued an apology to Arsenal fans after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

The Gunners succumbed to their fourth defeat in five Premier League matches at the Hawthorns to leave their hopes of Champions League qualification in the balance.

"We're bitterly disappointed. We're sorry to the fans. That's not acceptable for Arsenal Football Club," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Sky Sports News.

"West Brom made it really tough and defended really well. We knew who their danger men were and we failed to stop them."

The result has seen a five-point gap emerge between fifth-placed Arsenal and the top four of the Premier League, with Everton snapping at their heels.

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Your Comments
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
