Antonio Conte has described Cesc Fabregas as a "really important" member of his Chelsea squad who brings "great quality and great fantasy".

The Spaniard has only started seven Premier League games this season but came off the bench 11 times and has scored three goals and claimed seven assists in the current campaign.

"Cesc gives you great quality, great fantasy and assists," Conte told Sky Sports News. "It's important to manage the situation and understand when it's right, for example, to play with Cesc or with Nemanja Matic.

"We are talking about two great players, with different characteristics. Nema is more physical, more technical, less fantasy than Cesc. Cesc has more fantasy but is less physical than Nema.

"[Fabregas] has always had a great impact, whether he starts a game or comes on. He's technically very good, and can put the ball where he wants. He's a great player. Often, he's decisive with the pass, with the assist, and also to score a goal.

"This season, he has improved a lot in all aspects and, for me, he is a really, really important player - not only a great player but a great person."

Fabregas has made 120 appearances for the Blues since his move from Barcelona in 2014.