General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte: Cesc Fabregas brings "great quality and great fantasy" to Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Antonio Conte believes that Cesc Fabregas is a "really important" member of his Chelsea squad who brings "great quality and great fantasy".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 13:54 UK

Antonio Conte has described Cesc Fabregas as a "really important" member of his Chelsea squad who brings "great quality and great fantasy".

The Spaniard has only started seven Premier League games this season but came off the bench 11 times and has scored three goals and claimed seven assists in the current campaign.

"Cesc gives you great quality, great fantasy and assists," Conte told Sky Sports News. "It's important to manage the situation and understand when it's right, for example, to play with Cesc or with Nemanja Matic.

"We are talking about two great players, with different characteristics. Nema is more physical, more technical, less fantasy than Cesc. Cesc has more fantasy but is less physical than Nema.

"[Fabregas] has always had a great impact, whether he starts a game or comes on. He's technically very good, and can put the ball where he wants. He's a great player. Often, he's decisive with the pass, with the assist, and also to score a goal.

"This season, he has improved a lot in all aspects and, for me, he is a really, really important player - not only a great player but a great person."

Fabregas has made 120 appearances for the Blues since his move from Barcelona in 2014.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Inter willing to offer Conte big-money deal?
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Willian scores his side's second during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Chelsea
 Antonio Rudiger in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
Manchester City close to finalising £30m deal for Antonio Rudiger?
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'N'Golo Kante can improve a lot'
Team News: Moses, Pedro start for ChelseaConte hails Fabregas 'quality and fantasy'Inter willing to offer Conte big-money deal?Man Utd fined for failing to control playersConte "not worried" by Hazard fouls
Conte unconcerned over contract talksConte targets eight wins for PL titlePreview: Stoke City vs. ChelseaChelsea confirm Singapore tourFabregas: 'More to Kante than just tackling'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28214358213767
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148748301850
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke29910103341-837
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996143952-1333
12Burnley2995153142-1132
13Watford2888123347-1432
14Leicester CityLeicester2886143346-1330
15Bournemouth2886144054-1430
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2875163546-1126
18Hull City2966172655-2924
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 