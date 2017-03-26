Andrea Belotti rejects suggestions that he is close to agreeing a switch to Barcelona, instead promising Torino fans that he is "definitely staying".

Torino's in-demand forward Andrea Belotti has insisted that he will stay at the Italian club this summer regardless of rumoured interest from elsewhere.

The 24-year-old has found the net 22 times in 26 Serie A appearances for the Maroons this season, leading to suggestions that Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United were all circling ahead of the transfer window.

Barcelona have been the most strongly linked with the Italy international, supposedly opening talks with the player's camp earlier this month, but Belotti has denied these claims and insists that he is planning on staying put in Turin.

"Of course I am staying. I want to remain at Torino. In fact, I will stay at Torino next season," he told Tuttosport. "Let the Granata fans know: I am definitely staying."

Belotti leads the way in the Serie A scoring charts with his 22 goals, putting him ahead of Edin Dzeko, Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens in the race for the Capocannoniere accolade.