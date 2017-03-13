New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Barcelona and Torino met last week to discuss a possible summer move for Italian striker Andrea Belotti.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 11:16 UK

Barcelona and Torino reportedly met last week to discuss a potential deal for Italian forward Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old has scored 24 times in 27 appearances for Torino this season, including 22 goals in Serie A.

Last month, it was claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were all interested in signing the 23-year-old, but according to Toro.it, Barcelona have already had a meeting with Torino to discuss the centre-forward.

The report claims that representatives from Torino travelled to Spain last week to meet with their Barcelona counterparts, with the view to thrashing out a deal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Belotti, who joined Torino from Palermo in the summer of 2015, is believed to have an £85m release clause in his current contract.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Agent: 'Man City yet to discuss Hart future'
>
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 Barcelona - as it happened
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique: 'Barcelona had Paris Saint-Germain hangover'
Enrique: 'Barca were not themselves'Suarez: 'Barcelona did not lose focus'Result: Barcelona lose away to DeportivoMiami to host summer El Clasico fixturePorto's Dalot 'on Barca, Real radar'
Brother: 'Mascherano to retire at River'Roberto: 'We made the impossible possible'Rakitic agrees new four-year Barca dealBarcelona scout Chelsea trio?Pique predicts Barcelona baby boom
> Barcelona Homepage
More Torino News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Joe Hart: 'I don't expect Manchester City return'
Agent: 'Man City yet to discuss Hart future'Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in TurinMan City to use Hart as Belotti deal makeweight?Southgate 'reassures Hart of England place'Torino to look into permanent Hart deal?
Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City futureMihajlovic: 'Leicester don't deserve a manager'Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid26195269274262
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Villarreal27139539192048
6Real Sociedad2715394238448
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo26105113945-635
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2777132944-1528
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2768133345-1226
17Leganes2767142241-1925
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
 