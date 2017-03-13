Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'

A report claims that Barcelona and Torino met last week to discuss a possible summer move for Italian striker Andrea Belotti.

Barcelona and Torino reportedly met last week to discuss a potential deal for Italian forward Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old has scored 24 times in 27 appearances for Torino this season, including 22 goals in Serie A.

Last month, it was claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were all interested in signing the 23-year-old, but according to Toro.it, Barcelona have already had a meeting with Torino to discuss the centre-forward.

The report claims that representatives from Torino travelled to Spain last week to meet with their Barcelona counterparts, with the view to thrashing out a deal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Belotti, who joined Torino from Palermo in the summer of 2015, is believed to have an £85m release clause in his current contract.