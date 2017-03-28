Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic is reportedly wanted by Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli.

Juventus and Napoli are reportedly prepared to offer Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic a way out of St Mary's this summer.

The 28-year-old is believed to be interested in moving on when the transfer window reopens after he hit out at manager Claude Puel for regularly substituting him.

According to the Daily Star, his comments have sparked the interest of Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli, who are considering moves for the Serbian.

Both clubs are believed to be looking for new wide players this summer, and Tadic, who has previously played for Twente, is capable of filling that role.

Closer to home, though, Arsenal are believed to be interested in the £13m-rated man.

Tadic, who joined the Saints in 2014, has scored three goals and registered four assists in the Premier League this season.