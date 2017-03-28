Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign American teenage midfielder Will Vint.

The 15-year-old, who is the son of Everton academy director Peter Vint, has caught the eye of the Premier League giants.

According to the Daily Mail, the youngster made a trip to the Red Devils' academy earlier this month after having previous trials at Everton and Fulham.

Sport runs in the family for Vint, whose father was part of the United States Olympic Committee when Team USA topped the medial table at Rio 2016.

The teenager was previously part of the US Soccer Development Academy at Real Colorado.