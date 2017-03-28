New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'in talks to sign American teenager Will Vint'

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign American teenage midfielder Will Vint.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks about adding teenage midfielder Will Vint to the club's academy.

The 15-year-old, who is the son of Everton academy director Peter Vint, has caught the eye of the Premier League giants.

According to the Daily Mail, the youngster made a trip to the Red Devils' academy earlier this month after having previous trials at Everton and Fulham.

Sport runs in the family for Vint, whose father was part of the United States Olympic Committee when Team USA topped the medial table at Rio 2016.

The teenager was previously part of the US Soccer Development Academy at Real Colorado.

Sergio Romero of Manchester United with Sam Johnstone of Manchester United prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United on August 14, 2015
