Report: Manchester City eye Southampton's Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester City want to bring Southampton defender Cedric Soares to the Etihad Stadium.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 17:50 UK

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares this summer.

Pep Guardiola is expected to allow a number of his first-team defenders to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, with Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy among those expected to depart.

Guardiola is understood to be particularly keen on boosting his full-back options, and according to ESPN, Cedric has emerged as a leading transfer target for the Premier League giants after impressing for the Saints this season.

Cedric, 25, joined Southampton from Sporting Lisbon in 2015, and has already made more than 50 appearances for the south-coast club.

The defender was also a part of the Portugal squad that triumphed in the European Championships last summer.

