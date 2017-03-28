A report claims that Manchester City want to bring Southampton defender Cedric Soares to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola is expected to allow a number of his first-team defenders to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, with Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy among those expected to depart.

Guardiola is understood to be particularly keen on boosting his full-back options, and according to ESPN, Cedric has emerged as a leading transfer target for the Premier League giants after impressing for the Saints this season.

Cedric, 25, joined Southampton from Sporting Lisbon in 2015, and has already made more than 50 appearances for the south-coast club.

The defender was also a part of the Portugal squad that triumphed in the European Championships last summer.